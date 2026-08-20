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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving back to the U.K. within weeks, reports People magazine.

The surprise move comes amid Harry’s royal rift with his brother Prince William.

So, how did William and wife Kate Middleton react to the news?

“Brothers and Wives” author Christopher Andersen is weighing in, telling Us Weekly, “All I can think of is: here we go again. For starters, I can only imagine that William and Kate are tearing their hair out. They have so much on their plate as it is trying to shore up the monarchy and propel it into the future; they don’t really need to cope with having Harry and Megan on their proverbial doorstep.”

He added, “By returning to the U.K., the Sussexes will inevitably suck up all the oxygen in the room. They will generate countless tabloid stories and take the focus away from other members of the Royal family, which is a major no-no. King Charles and Queen Camilla, in particular, don’t like to be upstaged, and the same goes for William.”

Harry and Meghan, who reportedly just told King Charles their plans on Sunday, are said to be enrolling their kids Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, in U.K. schools.

Andersen said, “There are the obvious privacy concerns. If Archie and Lilibet are actually enrolled in school in the U.K., then that is where Harry and Meghan will be based full-time, period. We all know how that turned out the last time. Meghan was miserable trying to cope with British sensibilities and England’s often savage tabloid press.”

He added, “As parents, Harry and [Meghan] have made it clear that they don’t even want their children’s faces shown on a Christmas card. We still don’t have a clear idea of what Archie and Lili look like, which seems absurd given the fact that the faces of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have been known to us all since birth. How do Harry and Megan plan to shield their children from paparazzi crouching behind cars and lurking in the shadows? It is bound to be a nightmare.”

“The Sussexes have made it crystal clear that they love their life in California. Are they really willing to give all that up?” Andersen wondered.

Andersen could also see Harry and Meghan facing huge security bills, since the royals won’t be providing protection.

He said, “This news of a sudden move back to the U.K. also begs the question — why do it in the first place if you are not going to at least try to resume royal duties? Apparently, Harry has said he won’t have a royal role, so what’s the point?”

Andersen said with Harry and Meghan making headlines, “The King may be compelled to find a way to welcome Harry back into the fold.”

He insisted, "Of course, that doesn’t mean that William is okay with his brother having any royal role at all. There is still bitterness there. All is not forgiven.”

People magazine’s Senior Royal Editor Erin Hill believes Harry’s decision is about family.

“It feels like there are a lot of reasons that would pull him there. His father, of course, his ongoing illness and cancer treatment,” she said.