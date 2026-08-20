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Days after her shocking death, Hayden Panettiere’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson is breaking his silence through his lawyer Sloan Ellis.

In a statement, Ellis told “Extra,” “Hayden’s death remains under investigation and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed.”

“As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play,” Ellis noted. “Out of respect for Hayden’s loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time.”

The statement comes a day after Hickerson was spotted for the first time since Panettiere’s death.

In photos obtained by People magazine, Brian was seen exiting a Burger King in Greenville, South Carolina.

He was later seen in a vehicle at his family’s home.

Earlier in the day, cops were seen showing up to Hickerson’s grandmother Betty Ellison’s home in what was reported to be a welfare check.

Zach was home at the time of the welfare check, according to Page Six.

The officers reportedly knocked on the front door and a side door but didn’t get a response.

The publication says they returned about a half hour later and left after 10 minutes.

Over the weekend, Panettiere was pronounced dead after a suspected overdose. Brian and his brother Zach were reportedly with her at the Greenville apartment where Hayden died.

According to the Greenville Police Department’s report obtained by “Extra,” Brian and Zach spoke to a police officer “in the hallway” of the apartment complex.

Responding officer Matthew Bryan observed Zach being “very emotional” as emergency personnel “were working on [Panettiere],” who referred to her as his “brother’s girlfriend.”

According to the officer’s notes, Brian “did not become emotional” until learning that Hayden had died.

While speaking to police, Brian showed them “a bag of medication” that Hayden was allegedly taking.

The names of the medications were redacted in the report, but nine were listed.

After her death, Hayden’s mom Lesley Vogel bashed Brian, telling NBC News, “This person in her life that we have been trying to get rid of for quite some time was with her at her death and that was Brian Hickerson.”

Vogel noted that the 911 call raised questions since it did not happen at “the typical hour of the day that you are partying, generally speaking.” Panettierewas pronounced dead at 2:31 p.m., less than an hour after a 911 call was made.

Panettiere documented her abusive relationship with Hickerson in her memoir “This Is Me: A Reckoning.”

Hayden revealed that she suffered domestic abuse when they were drinking together.