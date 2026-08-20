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Griff Furst, the director of Hayden Panettiere’s recent film “A Breed Apart,” is opening up about his experience with the star.

Hayden, 36, died on Sunday at an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina.

In an Instagram video, Griff shared, “I was rooting Hayden to beat the addiction that she spoke about openly and publicly herself in her memoir.”

He went on, “A producer or director, no matter how certain you are that an actor or crew member is in a bad situation, you don’t have the proof, or the benefit of the time to verify it. You can adjust the schedule, you can collect internal reporting and you can assign a handler to make sure that that individual is being taken care of as best as they can.”

Furst said he “stayed in touch with her team.”

“What eventually got determined was that she might need an intervention,” he said, “and I got asked to participate. I said yes.”

He went on, “That intervention did not happen, at least that I’m aware of.”

Griff also commented on Hayden’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson, who visited the set and was also with Hayden in South Carolina when she died.

“No one has accused that man in connection with her death. All I know about that is what we observed and wrote down at the time that it happened with her boyfriend Brian Hickerson,” Furst said. “I wasn’t in South Carolina, I don’t know what happened, but what I will say is my opinion, and it’s about what I saw on my own set — somebody fighting to stay sober and who deserved better company around them than what I observed.”

He continued, “I was very lucky to work with Hayden. I wish she was still here.”

In a previous Instagram post, Griff had shared, “I had met Hayden about 10 years before that and I knew that she was insanely talented, so when she signed on to do this picture that we were shooting, I was psyched. I really wanted to work with her. So I’m on set, and I get word from the movie’s security team who picked her up from the airport that something was off.”

Furst added, “I didn’t think much about it, and so I left set and I walked over to greet her and her boyfriend Brian,” Furst continued. “He opened the door. Hayden was incredibly sweet and gracious and excited to work, but she was not okay.”

The director went on, “I’m not going to get into the details of why that was, but having worked on over 100 movies and seeing just about everything, it was pretty clear that she wasn’t okay and the energy in her room was pretty dark.”

According to the Greenville Police Department report obtained by “Extra,” Brian and his brother Zach Hickerson were at the scene when the actress died.

While speaking to police, Brian showed them “a bag of medication” that Hayden was allegedly taking.

The names of the medications were redacted in the report, but nine were listed.

Dispatch audio previously obtained by “Extra” revealed operators spoke of someone in “cardiac arrest” and mentioned “overdose” and “CPR in progress.”

TMZ also reported that Narcan was found at the apartment where Hayden was staying.

Earlier this week, the coroner’s office issued a press release, stating, “An autopsy was completed today. At autopsy no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death. The cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation and the completion of additional studies.”