Celebrity News August 20, 2026
DEA Joins Hayden Panettiere Death Investigation (Report)
The Drug Enforcement Administration is part of a multi-agency investigation into the death of Hayden Panettiere, TMZ reports.
Hayden, 36, died on Sunday at an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina.
Sources tell the site that the DEA is working alongside the existing investigations by the Greenville Police Department and Greenville County Coroner’s Office.
Dispatch audio previously obtained by “Extra” revealed operators spoke of someone in “cardiac arrest” and mentioned “overdose” and “CPR in progress.”
TMZ also reported that Narcan was found at the apartment where Hayden was staying.
According to the Greenville Police Department’s report obtained by “Extra,” Hayden Panettiere’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach Hickerson were at the scene when the actress died.
Cops Show Up at Hayden Panettiere’s Reported BF Brian Hickerson’s Family’s HomeView Story
While speaking to police, Brian showed them “a bag of medication” that Hayden was allegedly taking.
The names of the medications were redacted in the report, but nine were listed.
Earlier this week, the coroner’s office issued a press release, stating, “An autopsy was completed today. At autopsy no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death. The cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation and the completion of additional studies.”