Charles Melton Quietly Marries Camille Summers-Valli (Report)

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“Beef” star Charles Melton is a married man!

Melton quietly tied the knot with his longtime love Camille Summers-Valli.

Charles referred to Camille as his wife in an interview with People magazine.

The news comes months after the pair welcomed their first child, a baby girl whose name is still unknown.

In May, Charles had everyone wondering if he was engaged when he gave a shout-out to Camille during his acceptance speech at the Gold Gala.

While receiving the Gold Artistic Achievement Honor, he said, “To my partner, my fiancée, my wife, my girlfriend, the love of my life, I love you.”

The new dad added, “I recently became a father, and I want to thank everyone. I want to thank everyone in this room for making the world a better place for my baby girl. Giving her a place to belong. Giving her a place to belong and thrive. I treasure this honor and I dedicate it to her and everything else I do."

Charles and Camille have kept their relationship off the radar, so it’s unclear how long they’ve been together.

Years ago, he shared his take on relationships, telling Hunger magazine, “People need to mind their own f**king business, honestly. I don’t have Twitter, and it’s one of the reasons why I don’t read through all my comments on social media, because people are always going to talk.”

He went on, “No matter what, people have always talked, even before this age of Instagram, but back then you were less inclined to hear about someone talking about you, and honestly, it’s not their place to have any authority over my relationships. Not everyone is going to be a supporter or a fan of your relationship, and people need to remember that opinions aren’t facts.”