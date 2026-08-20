‘Abbott Elementary’ Cast Talks Season 6 Guest Stars, 100th Episode & More

Willy Sanjuan/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services

It’s almost time to go back to school with “Abbott Elementary”!

“Extra” spoke to Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, and Tyler James Williams about the show’s Emmy nominations and what’s in store for the new season, premiering Oct. 7.

At the Televerse festival, Quinta shared, “It’s been an honor to not only have been nominated but to continue to be nominated, to have won in different categories, and six seasons in, it’s just very exciting that we’re still here.”

Brunson is looking forward to the new season, saying, “I was very excited because I felt like the show we were making was special. And from writing the pilot to getting the room to getting the cast, it felt like we actually had something very unique.”

Tyler James, who plays Quinta’s love interest on the show, agreed with what she was saying, adding, “It’s just a certain, like, alchemy that comes together with the right people, the right timing, the right writing.”

Tyler James added, “From the beginning, it felt like this was a show that had a chance to go a long time. If it reached its audience, that its audience would like it and love it.”

Janelle landed her fifth consecutive Emmy nomination this year. She said, “I’m entering rarified air, you know, with all these nominations for the same show. I feel really proud of us and myself.”

Brunson is keeping tight-lipped about the new season but did drop some tiny clues.

She teased, “We’re going to go somewhere, but I’m not going to tell you where, but it’s going to be really fun.”