Television August 20, 2026
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Anabelle Feels ‘a Little Sad’ on Wedding Day with Shea (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from Anabelle and Shea’s wedding day on “90 Day Fiancé”!
The couple prepares to say “I do” in a chapel with a view.
As Shea gets ready for the nuptials, he says, “Can't beat this. Mother Nature and the good Lord’s looking after us, it looks like.”
Anabelle arrives wearing a gorgeous wedding dress and veil. Despite being excited, she has some mixed feelings.
In a confessional, she shares, “It’s my wedding day without my family. I feel a little bit sad, but I have a new family to love me. I feel happy and beautiful.”
“90 Day Fiancé” airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.