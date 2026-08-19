Witney Carson on Doing ‘DWTS’ Pregnant & Meeting Partner Guillermo Rodriguez (Exclusive)

Disney/Andrew Eccles

Witney Carson is expecting her third child and returning to “Dancing with the Stars” for Season 35.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Witney, who opened up about competing while pregnant and how excited she is to being partnered with “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” star Guillermo Rodriguez.

"It wasn't quite on my bingo card,” Carson admitted.

Witney and her husband Carson McAllister are also parents to sons Leo, 5, and Jet, 3.

"We know the gender," she said of baby no. 3, asking Derek, "What do you think it is?"

Derek declared, "You're having a girl! That's exciting!"

Witney wasn't spilling, saying, "You guys will find out at some point, but later on."

She gushed of her family, “I couldn’t do anything without them. I’m truly like that is my biggest privilege and honor is to be a mom and a wife. I’m really blessed that I can do both, I get to work and be a mom.”

As for competing during her pregnancy, Carson said, “I mean, this is my livelihood. This is how I provide for my family. I love dance so much and I love ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ I love competing. It was the right time to grow our family. So if I can do both and the baby’s healthy and I’m healthy, then why not do both? It’s the best of both worlds."

Witney raved about her dance partner Guillermo, saying, “I actually just met him today. He’s so sweet, like just the most endearing human being. His energy is the best. He’s naturally so funny. I was worried telling him I was pregnant because I was like, hopefully, he’s okay with it. And he was like, ‘Actually, I’m really relieved because that means you’re gonna take a lot of breaks for food.’” And I was like, 'Yep, that's true. I will.'"

Carson revealed that Rodriguez is hoping to lose some weight on the show and shared, "We were laughing today 'cause I was like, ‘Your stomach’s gonna get smaller and mine’s gonna get bigger.’”

Asked how Guillermo compares to her last partner Robert Irwin, Witney said, "Each partner is very different. They watch have their own strengths and weaknesses." She emphasized, "I feel like with Guillermo, it really will be, it will be personality, it'll be having fun, connecting with the audience. It won't be like, let's do a million steps."

Witney also got to be on the other side of things as a mentor and judge on “DTWS: The Next Pro.” She's also hosting the finale with Robert Irwin.

She admitted, “It’s much easier judging than it is to get judged.” She added, "The elimination part is hard, especially because these people, it's life-changing."

Overall, Witney loved the experience, saying, “I honestly enjoyed it a lot. I loved being able to be in the room with them because I had three days with them, watching them, and watching to see how they coached and how they mentored, and they were all really great. I loved being able to give my feedback, my criticism, what I know."

Carson stressed the importance of “adaptability" as a pro, saying, “You truly have to change your coaching skills and your coaching mentality with each celebrity that comes in because they’re all so different. You have to be able to pivot very quickly... because our time constraing is just insane."