Wedding Reception Dance Ends with Catastrophic Injury in ‘ER: Caught on Camera’

TLC

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from TLC’s new series “ER: Caught on Camera.”

We meet Hannah and Ethan, a married couple from Dallas, whose show-stopping “candlestick” dance routine at their best friends’ wedding quickly turned into a nightmare with a catastrophic fall!

Ethan explained that he lifted Hannah for the “final push,” into what she described as a “handstand above his head.”

He shared, “I remember being like, ‘Oh, no!’ I’m like, ‘She’s not stopping. I can’t stop her. She’s going over my head.’ At that point, I just couldn't do anything. And she's falling at the speed of, like, gravity.”

After falling, Hannah recalled, “I was convinced my shoulder was dislocated. So, I was telling everyone around me, I was like, ‘Just pop it back in. Someone get me a drink and Advil.’”

Her dad told her, “You need to go to the emergency room.”

Dr. J. Mack Slaughter also weighed in, saying, “If you see somebody fall directly onto their head, you have to be concerned about their brain and a traumatic brain injury. But the most time-sensitive thing in that situation is actually their cervical spine. It’s their neck. If somebody breaks their neck and they move their neck in a certain way, they could be paralyzed for the rest of their life."