See Hayden Panettiere’s Final Project Filmed Weeks Before Her Tragic Death

Hayden Panettiere’s final project was for a good cause.

The actress, who died Sunday in South Carolina at just 36, recently shot a campaign for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in support of marine mammals.

In the ad, Hayden lies nude in a bathtub, her blonde hair falling to the side.

The message above her head blares, “Could you live in a bathtub?”

Below it is the message, “Say NO to marine parks. End cruel captivity.”

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A PETA representative told Page Six that Hayden shot the ad and video on July 22, adding that the actress was “wonderful” on set.

The nonprofit shared the image on Instagram and wrote, “In one of the last acts of her short, impactful life, Hayden Panettiere asked her audience and the world to think of dolphins and orcas and boycott marine parks 🤍.”

The post continued, “In tribute to her life and legacy of compassion, we’re sharing the campaign, which marks a poignant final chapter in Panettiere’s fierce advocacy for marine mammals. Her activism made headlines worldwide in 2007, when, at just 18, she paddled into the blood-stained waters of Taiji, Japan, to confront dolphin hunters during the annual slaughter — a moment captured in the Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Cove.’”

“Across the U.S., hundreds of dolphins are confined to pools or shallow lagoons, forced to perform tricks and entertain tourists. Many were abducted from their ocean homes and families decades ago, while others were born in captivity and have never known the freedom of the open sea.”

The message ended with, “Honor Hayden’s memory by refusing to buy a ticket to any place that condemns these remarkable animals to tiny concrete tanks.”

In the campaign video, Hayden speaks out, saying, “Imagine spending your entire life in a bathtub. That’s what it’s like for dolphins and whales in tiny tanks at marine amusement parks. We can end this, you and me.”

She goes on to say, “Can you imagine their frustration, their trauma, their depression? All that’s important and crucial for their well-being is ripped away. They swim in endless circles day after day, year after year, in front of gawking, screaming spectators, often being poked and prodded. Vow today never to go to a marine park that keeps dolphins in extreme captivity. Together, we can end this cruelty.”

Following Panettiere’s death, PETA paid tribute to her on Instagram, writing, “Rest in peace, Hayden Panettiere 🩵 Millions knew her for her iconic roles, but PETA will remember this inspirational human for boldly fighting for animals, from saving a flock of birds to opposing the confinement of animals in marine parks. Honor her legacy by never being silent when animals suffer 🌊.”

The Whaleman Foundation also honored Hayden on their website, writing, “It’s with broken hearts that we share the very sad news that Hayden Panettiere has passed away. Hayden was a very passionate Ambassador to dolphins and whales as she lent her voice to those beautiful beings who had no voice of their own. She will be sorely missed.”

Fellow actress Alyssa Milano also shined a spotlight on Panettiere’s advocacy and activism in an Instagram post.

Milano wrote, “Long before it was common for public figures to speak out, Hayden understood something simple and difficult: visibility is not just something you are given, but something you can give away. And she gave hers, again and again, in service of things larger than herself.”

“She stepped into direct action for animal rights, including entering the waters of Taiji to confront the dolphin slaughter, fully aware of the risk of arrest. She supported marine conservation and broader animal welfare efforts, not as distant endorsements, but as personal alignment.”

Alyssa continued, “Her sense of solidarity also extended globally. During the Euromaidan protests, she stood with Ukrainians calling for democratic change, placing herself, inside a moment of political upheaval that also carried personal meaning for her.”

“And perhaps most quietly powerful, she spoke openly about what so many are taught to hide: domestic violence, postpartum depression, addiction, recovery, and abuse. She did not share these things for ease or attention, but because she understood what her silence could cost others.”

Milano insisted, “Her activism was not polished or performative. It was instinctive, human, sometimes messy, often vulnerable, and always sincere. She was willing to be uncomfortable, to be misunderstood, and to speak before the world was ready to listen.”

Alyssa shared, “She used her voice. She showed up. She cared fiercely… Rest in peace, Hayden. You deserved so much more time and your courage deserves to be remembered.”