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Three years after Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall died, the actress is breaking her silence.

During an appearance on “Smartless” podcast, Bullock explained why she kept quiet about Randall’s battle with ALS.

She said, “He asked me not to share. I know why he asked me not to.”

Bullock respected Randall’s request, but it “isolated [her] in the process.”

Sandra admitted that caring for Bryan and raising her kids at the same time during the COVID pandemic was “a trifecta that was pretty dark.”

Discussing Bryan’s “traumatic diagnosis," Sandra shared, “I think where he was in his journey, both physically and mentally, I started grieving Brian four years before he passed. There was something that had shifted.”

“My person left a lot earlier than the body left. I don’t think I ever dealt with that until after he passed, because you’re just on this treadmill,” Bullock added.

After three years of battling ALS, Bryan died in the summer of 2023.

At the time, his family announced his death, saying, “It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” the statement continued. “At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan. His Loving Family.”

In 2021, “Extra” spoke with Sandra, who opened up about co-parenting with Bryan.

The actress, who is the mother of Louis and Laila, revealed she was the “bad cop most of the time,” while Bryan was the “treat guy.”

“If I wasn't [the bad cop], there would be no order,” Sandra observed.

She continued, “So, I take it on. I let Bry be the treat guy. You know, we all have our place. But I’m the one they want to snuggle and sleep with — my bad cop might not be so bad.”