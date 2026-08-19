Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Moving Back to U.K. (Report)

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In a surprise move, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly moving back to the U.K.

People magazine reports the couple and their children will relocate to a non-royal, private home in time for Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, to start school there in September.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will keep their home in Montecito, California, and their vacation home in Portugal.

The publication adds that King Charles learned of Harry’s plans on Sunday and welcomes the idea of seeing more of his son's family, reporting that those gatherings will be private and in a personal capacity.

The King reportedly made it clear that Harry and Meghan will still be considered private citizens and non-working royals after they stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and left the U.K.

The news of Harry and Meghan’s move comes weeks after they reunited with Charles.

In July, Buckingham Palace confirmed to People that Harry, Meghan, and their children met with the King and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House, the King’s country estate in Gloucestershire, England.

The meeting marked Charles’ first time seeing the kids in four years, when Harry and his family attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Despite Harry’s meeting with his dad, his royal rift with Prince William is still going strong.