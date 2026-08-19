Splash News

A year ago, it was reported that Post Malone and his girlfriend Christy Lee called it quits, but it looks like they are more serious than ever!

TMZ reports the two are engaged.

In a new Instagram video posted by one of Posty’s fan accounts, the two were seen kissing with Christy wearing a huge, sparkling diamond ring on her finger.

It appears that Post Malone popped the question to Christy in Utah with a bunch of friends on hand for the engagement celebration.

Posty and Christy first sparked dating rumors last January, when they were seen heading out for dinner at the famed Mascagni Hotel in Rome in pics posted by TMZ.

They eventually became more open, even kissing during a Paris shopping trip Paris in April.

Then June came and it was reported that they split.