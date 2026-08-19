Justin Timberlake is sharing his summer album!

Instagram

The singer posted a carousel of photos on Instagram with the caption, “Been outside.”

The collection includes a photo of himself and his wife Jessica Biel as she strikes a pose in a sexy dark orange dress and he smiles in a gray suit.

In another photo, Jessica beams as she shows off a fish on a dock.

Instagram

Justin also included pics of his sons Silas, 11, and Phineas, 6, enjoying some summer fun.

Instagram

One pic shows Phineas enjoying a giant ice cream sundae and another pictures the little guy watching a rodeo wearing a cowboy hat.

Instagram

In a sweet father-son moment, Justin walks with Phineas as they carry their golf clubs.

Instagram

Silas also makes an appearance in the carousel, with a photo at Mercer Labs in NYC and another with his dad and brother of all three looking out a window.

Instagram

Just weeks ago, “Extra” caught up with Jessica at San Diego Comic-Con, where she talked about mom life while chatting about her new film “Matchbox: The Movie.”

She revealed, “I drive a Cadillac Escalade, which is a very cool, amazing car and I love it. But, you know, it’s like a mommy car a little bit, right? I’m driving kids to school and drop off and baseball. I love this car but I’m hoping that maybe in another part of my life, I’m driving a cooler, faster, awesome truck, muscle car. I don’ t know, something like that.”