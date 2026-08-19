‘Jury Duty’ Star Ronald Gladden & Angelina Celeste Engaged

Ronald Gladden, who unwittingly starred on Season 1 of “Jury Duty,” is getting married!

Gladden popped the question to his comedian girlfriend Angelina Celeste and shared the moment on Instagram.

“She said maybe! 🥳” he teased in a video of himself surprising Angelina while on vacation in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Celeste wrote in the comments, “I think I said.. obviously.”

Instagram

In the video, he tells Celeste, who is dressed in a black swimsuit, to pose for a picture while taking in the view.

When she turns around, Ronald is down on one knee with a ring in his hand.

Instagram

Angelina is in shock as she giggles and covers her mouth, saying “Oh, my God!” She eventually says, “Yes.”

He also included an image showing a sash over their door that reads, “Just engaged.”

Celeste showed off her giant engagement ring on her account, writing, “Yes and… with Ronald.”

Instagram

In April, she celebrated their two-year anniversary with a carousel of pics, writing, “Two plus years with my best friend.. xoxoxo.”