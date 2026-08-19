Celebrity News August 19, 2026
‘Jury Duty’ Star Ronald Gladden & Angelina Celeste Engaged
Ronald Gladden, who unwittingly starred on Season 1 of “Jury Duty,” is getting married!
Gladden popped the question to his comedian girlfriend Angelina Celeste and shared the moment on Instagram.
“She said maybe! 🥳” he teased in a video of himself surprising Angelina while on vacation in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
Celeste wrote in the comments, “I think I said.. obviously.”
In the video, he tells Celeste, who is dressed in a black swimsuit, to pose for a picture while taking in the view.
When she turns around, Ronald is down on one knee with a ring in his hand.
Angelina is in shock as she giggles and covers her mouth, saying “Oh, my God!” She eventually says, “Yes.”
He also included an image showing a sash over their door that reads, “Just engaged.”
Celeste showed off her giant engagement ring on her account, writing, “Yes and… with Ronald.”
In April, she celebrated their two-year anniversary with a carousel of pics, writing, “Two plus years with my best friend.. xoxoxo.”
Ronald shot to fame on “Jury Duty” as the only member of a jury who didn’t know he was part of a fake trial and documentary.