‘Double Lives of Suburban Wives’ Stars Reveal Insane Money They Make (Exclusive)

Welcome to the “Double Lives of Suburban Wives”! Macy (aka “Church Girl”), Tammy (aka “Erika Swingz”), and Brianna talk to “Extra” about putting their double lives on full display in the new reality series airing Sundays on TLC.

The show follows six moms juggling their busy family lives with a secret side hustle making adult content — and cashing in big time!

Before hitting big as adult content creators, Brianna was a high school teacher struggling to pay the bills, Tammy was a vet tech for almost 20 years, and Macy was a nanny.

Tammy called it “life changing.” Brianna elaborated, “It was like 1.5 million within a couple of months.”

Macy chimed in, saying, “I realized that this could provide a lifestyle of having time and money, which I really feel like is the American dream.”

It was a nightmare for these moms when their secret double lives were first discovered by friends and family.

Brianna shared, “When I was found out, my entire world was flipped upside down.”

Tammy added, “I knew eventually that it would come out. I just hoped that people would be understanding and realize that, you know, my daytime work and my nighttime work, if you want to call it that, were completely separate.”