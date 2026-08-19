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Actress Dakota Johnson, 36, and singer Role Model, 29, have reportedly called it quits.

A source told People magazine that they broke up “a while ago.”

Just a few months ago, another insider shared with the outlet, “It’s definitely more than a fling, or just a flirt.”

They added that the pair were “very much on the same page,” adding, “It just feels easy.”

Dakota and Role Model recently worked together on his song “Love I You,” which features a flirty banter between them during a bridge.

The collaboration came about when Dakota visited Role Model in the studio.

He recently told Nylon magazine, “Mason [Stoops, guitarist and producer] was like, ‘Why don’t you do it?’ I was like, ‘Stop! We’re not mixing work and relationships.’ She was like, ‘I’ll do it,’ and stood right up and got in the booth and knocked it out better than we could have imagined.”

“So, I was like, ‘Okay, if she’s down — I mean, that’s an amazing cameo,’” Role Model noted.

The song is featured on his new album “Chuck Timely & the Hourglass.”

The two first sparked dating rumors in December.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Dakota, 36, was spotted having dinner with 28-year-old singer Role Model.

The two were photographed at a holiday dinner with friends, opting to sit next to each other.