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The Greenville Police Department showed up at Brian Hickerson’s grandmother Betty Ellison’s home in Greenville, South Carolina, at 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Page Six reports.

The stop occurred just days after Brian and his brother Zach were reportedly at a Greenville apartment with Hayden Panettiere when she died on Sunday.

Zach was home at the time of the welfare check, according to Page Six.

The officers reportedly knocked on the front door and a side door but didn’t get a response.

The publication says they returned about a half hour later to “conduct a welfare check” and left after 10 minutes.

Page Six adds that Brian and Zach were both spotted at their grandmother’s home on Tuesday.

Later, a rep for the police department confirmed to the paper that the stop was a “welfare check.”

TMZ previously reported that Panettiere died of a suspected overdose.

The site reports Zach found Hayden unresponsive in a chair, just after he arrived at the South Carolina apartment complex.

According to the outlet, Brian was sleeping in a separate bedroom when Zach came into the residence and discovered her in the living room.

A 911 call was reported placed at 1:50 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the Greenville Police Department’s report obtained by “Extra,” Brian and Zach spoke to a police officer “in the hallway” of apartment complex where Panettiere was declared dead.

Responding officer Matthew Bryan observed Zach being “very emotional” as emergency personnel “were working on [Panettiere],” who referred to her as his “brother’s girlfriend.”

According to the officer’s notes, Brian “did not become emotional” until learning that Hayden had died.

While speaking to police, Brian showed them “a bag of medication” that Hayden was allegedly taking.

The names of the medications were redacted in the report, but nine were listed.

The officer “observed multiple EMS and Firemen performing CPR on a white female patient who appeared to be unresponsive” when he arrived at the complex.

He added, “The patient did not seem to have any obvious physical reasons to be unresponsive.”

According to the officer, emergency personnel “attempted to premiere life-saving methods for an extended amount of time before they called a time of death.”