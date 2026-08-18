Vin Diesel Says ‘Integrity & Family’ Are Core of ‘Fast & Furious’ Success (Exclusive)

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The fans were going wild for Vin Diesel at a special 25th-anniversary screening of “The Fast and the Furious” in L.A. He spoke to “Extra” about how integrity is the key to the enduring success of the franchise.

He put it this way: “Fighting when no one sees. Being willing to go up against the studio to fight for integrity. Not just rolling off and doing a movie when the first script comes in but demanding to reach higher because you're making a movie for people.”

Vin went on, “You're making a movie for people that have adopted the concept of family through a quarter century of… coming into these dark spaces that are theaters and walking away with a concept of family they could take into their own lives.”

With his late co-star and friend Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow on the carpet, Vin reflected on how the core of everything is family.

Diesel said, “Because the essence of this whole IP and the miracle of this whole IP, you know, we just last month became the most streamed saga in history. But at the core, it’s brotherhood, it’s loyalty, it’s love, it’s family. It’s those incredible lines written by Chris Morgan. You never turn your back on family even when they do. Those resonate. It’s what the world needs.”

His co-star Michelle Rodriguez also chatted with “Extra” at the screening.

Talking about being there to celebrate 25 years, Michelle said, “It's like a flood of crazy memories, you know? I can’t believe, like, how wild I was back then. Like, this is, like, before I developed a prefrontal cortex and I was crazy. I’m actually surprised I’m alive.”

About showing up for women in the industry, she said, “You don't have to fight anymore… I think now it’s about discovery. It’ about female directors getting together.”

Tyrese jumped in the interview to show Michelle an old photo. She said, “Oh, look at that. We’re babies.” Tyrese reacted, “Oh, my God, look at that. The same location. Look at all that.”

Michelle pointed out, “And look at Paul.”

Michelle said, “We didn't have a clue. Look how clueless we were.”

Rodriguez reflected on making sure his daughter Meadow is supported. “I think it’s mandatory as long as we’re, you know, doing this, we need to keep his flame alive,” Michelle said. “And there’s no better way to do that than to make sure that his daughter is doing her thing and that she’s hugged by us and supported by all of us at all times.”

She also said she’d love to see the franchise go back to its roots and focus on street racing for the final movie.

“I wish it would go back to its roots,” Rodriguez shared. “We’ll see. That’s what the audience wants. That’s what the 25-year, you know, group of racers around the world want. That’s what Paul wanted.”