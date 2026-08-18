‘The Pitt’s’ Fiona Dourif Teases ‘Unexpected’ Backstory for Cassie in S3 (Exclusive)

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“The Pitt” star Fiona Dourif is dishing on her “roller-coaster ride” with the series.

“Extra” spoke with Fiona, who teased what’s in store for Cassie in Season 3.

Dourif shared, “There’s a lot coming for Cassie… They’ve been exploring a lot of unexpected aspects of my backstory.”

Acting is a family tradition for Fiona — her father Brad Dourif, who guest starred in “The Pitt” as her dad, was an Oscar nominee for the 1975 classic “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

They worked on three “Chucky” films together, but after struggling with her career, Fiona almost quit showbiz before landing “The Pitt.”

She said, “I’m the daughter of a character actor who both worked and didn’t work… I have just seen women age out. You get to 47, 48, and I’m not quite there yet, but the roles are just much fewer, so I had really started to plan my next steps. I wasn’t sure what they were, but it probably involved getting back to school.”

Instead, Fiona is making a major mark with “The Pitt.”

She noted, “A cool thing about ‘The Pitt’ is that everybody there sort of knows they got really lucky and it’s like lightning in a bottle and it becomes this really close-knit community."

Fiona is a first-time Emmy nominee for her role on “The Pitt.”