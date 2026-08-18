‘Outer Banks’: Madelyn Cline on Sarah’s Bun in the Oven & ‘Heartfelt’ Ending (Exclusive)

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Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey and Carlacia Grant chatted with “Extra” about the fifth and final season of “Outer Banks.”

Cline teased what’s ahead, saying, “We pick up right where we left off in Season 4 with a really sad, sad moment… We hit the ground running with the plot of Season 5, which is, I think, the Pogues seeking revenge and wanting to get back at all the people who have wronged them."

Madelyn talked about Sarah and John B’s baby on the way, saying, “Since we pick up so quickly after we left off, you know, baby’s still in there and it’s not quite your regular ‘what to expect when you're expecting’ journey from a first-time mom. But you know, I feel like this baby’s gonna be cool as sh*t.”

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Carlacia also teased Pope and Cleo’s relationship, calling it a “roller coaster” and using words like “distance” and “love.”

Madison commented on fans wanting to see Kiara and Rafe together, saying, “I think let the internet do what the Internet’s gonna do. I don’t think... if you’re actually watching the show that that is like two characters that should be together. I think it’s kind of like an interesting route to story tell, but like whatever the fans want to love, like do your thing.”

As for how the series ended, Cline shared, “I think fans are gonna be very satisfied. I love the way we wrapped up. I love the way we wrapped up the series. I love the little bows that we tied and I think it's a very heartfelt and emotional way to end the journey.”

Grant recalled the last day on set, saying, “There were a lot of tears... We were all just very emotional and just trying to take in the moment, trying to take photos. We had so many people on set that day… It was like a family reunion.”

Madelyn wasn’t as emotional as the others, saying, “It was a joyful moment... It was bittersweet for sure, but I did my mourning as we were shooting, I think. So, by the time we got to the last day... I was just cheesing.”

Madison reflected on how being part of the show changed her, telling us, “I love the concept of a found family. I feel like that’s my own personal family dynamic and it’s not unfamiliar to do with friends and we’ve built something really, really special and I’ve learned so much as an actor like more than I could cram into any class of seven years.”