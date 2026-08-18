Celebrity News August 18, 2026
Mary Holland Nader Launches ‘Growing Interest’ Podcast
Mary Holland Nader is talking about spending habits on her new podcast “Growing Interest.”
Since she’s a former investment manager, Nader will be bringing her money smarts to those who need some help with financial wellness.
In a statement, Mary said, “I’m endlessly curious about the choices we make around money — and the stories, habits, and emotions behind them. After spending years on Wall Street and now building my own company, I’ve realized financial wellness isn’t just about understanding money, it’s about understanding ourselves. My hope is that ‘Growing Interest’ gives listeners practical ideas they can actually use, while making conversations about money feel a little less intimidating.”
The podcast will feature interviews with Breaux Nader, Simon Sinek, Siff Haider, Simon Huck, and Jason Tartick.
“Growing Interest” drops new episodes every Tuesday, starting August 25.