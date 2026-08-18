Mary Holland Nader Launches ‘Growing Interest’ Podcast

Since she’s a former investment manager, Nader will be bringing her money smarts to those who need some help with financial wellness.

In a statement, Mary said, “I’m endlessly curious about the choices we make around money — and the stories, habits, and emotions behind them. After spending years on Wall Street and now building my own company, I’ve realized financial wellness isn’t just about understanding money, it’s about understanding ourselves. My hope is that ‘Growing Interest’ gives listeners practical ideas they can actually use, while making conversations about money feel a little less intimidating.”