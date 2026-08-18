“Sister Wives” star Janelle Brown is going public with her relationship!

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On Tuesday, Janelle introduced her boyfriend Pete on Instagram.

She wrote, "Some chapters are meant to unfold quietly before they’re shared. I wasn’t looking. I certainly wasn’t expecting you. And somehow, you turned out to be exactly what I didn’t know I needed. And it has been pretty wonderful. 🩷”

Janelle included a photo of herself with Pete.

Janelle’s castmate Christine Brown is all for the relationship, commenting, “He’s such an awesome guy!!”

Along with observing that the two are “so cute together,” Christine revealed that Pete is “a construction worker 👷🏻‍♀️ like David!!”

Christine was referencing her husband David Woolley, who she married in 2023.

Janelle and Christine were previously married to Kody Brown.

Years ago, the two spoke with “Extra” about adapting to their new lives without Kody.