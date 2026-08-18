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Hayden Panettiere, 36, was battling debilitating health issues before she died, Page Six reports.

Her friend Erick Orellana, the star’s “Nashville” hairdresser, told the paper that Hayden was in “really severe” pain, which caused mobility issues.

Erick explained, “I know she suffered earlier this year with her back.” He added, “At one point, it was even hard for her to move her legs.”

Orellana thought she was “starting to be on the mend.”

In March, Hayden was photographed at LAX walking with crutches.

A TMZ videographer asked her what happened and the “Heroes” actress said she had “some pinched nerves in my lower back.”

She even gave a thumbs-up, saying she was “on the mend.”

TMZ reports Panettiere died on Sunday in South Carolina of a suspected overdose.

According to the site, an unnamed friend called 911 at 1:51 p.m. from a Greenville home to report the actress was unresponsive and in cardiac arrest.

Dispatch audio posted by TMZ reveals operators spoke of someone in “cardiac arrest” and mentioned “overdose” and “CPR in progress.”

Sources told the site that paramedics tried to resuscitate Panettiere at the scene and provided “advanced cardiac life support” using medication, breathing tubes, and heart rhythm tracking.

Sadly, she was reportedly pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m.

The Greenville Police Department told People magazine in a statement, “The preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. An acquaintance of Ms. Panettiere placed the 911 call.”