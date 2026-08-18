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Hayden Panettiere’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach Hickerson were at the scene when the actress died.

According to the Greenville Police Department’s report obtained by Page Six, Brian and Zach spoke to a police officer at the South Carolina apartment complex where Panettiere was declared dead.

Responding officer Matthew Bryan observed Zach being “very emotional” as emergency personnel “were working on [Panettiere],” who referred to her as his “brother’s girlfriend.”

According to the officer’s notes, Brian “did not become emotional” until learning that Hayden had died.

While speaking to police, Brian showed them “a bag of medication” that Hayden was allegedly taking.

The names of the medications were redacted in the report, but nine were listed.

The officer “observed multiple EMS and Firemen performing CPR on a white female

patient who appeared to be unresponsive” when he arrived at the complex.

He added, “The patient did not seem to have any obvious physical reasons to be unresponsive.”

According to the officer, emergency personnel “attempted to premiere life-saving methods for an extended amount of time before they called a time of death.”

Panettiere was pronounced dead at 2:31 pm.

Bryan was wearing a body camera, but the video has not been released.

TMZ reported Panettiere died of a suspected overdose.

According to the site, an unnamed friend called 911 at 1:51 p.m. from a Greenville home to report the actress was unresponsive and in cardiac arrest.

Dispatch audio posted by TMZ reveals operators spoke of someone in “cardiac arrest” and mentioned “overdose” and “CPR in progress.”

The Greenville Police Department told People magazine in a statement, “The preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. An acquaintance of Ms. Panettiere placed the 911 call.”