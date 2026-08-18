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Wladimir Klitschko, 50, is mourning the death of his ex-fiancée Hayden Panettiere.

Panettiere died in South Carolina on Sunday at just 36 years old.

Klitschko, who shared daughter Kaya, 11, with Hayden, broke his silence on her passing in an Instagram post.

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He wrote, “Our family is going through a time of profound shock and grief. The announcement of Hayden’s tragic death saddens me deeply. She left this world far too soon. Hayden was, although no longer my partner, an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya.”

The boxer continued, “She built an incredible career through immense talent, while also facing the darker sides of a very demanding industry. Nothing will erase the times we shared or the place she had in our lives.”

Wladimir insisted, “To our daughter Kaya, I will always speak of her mother with respect and make sure she remembers the person she was.”

He extended his deepest condolences to Hayden’s family, friends and fans, saying, “Young and talented people like Hayden should not leave this world so soon.”

The star thanked everyone for their support and asked for privacy “during this incredibly difficult time.”

He closed with a message for Panettiere, “Rest easy, Hayden. May you find eternal peace. #WeLoveYouHayden.”

Wladimir and Hayden started dating in 2009. They got engaged in 2013 and welcomed Kaya in 2014. The stars split in 2018.

Panettiere was open about her difficult journey with motherhood.

That journey included nearly dying after giving birth to Kaya, battling postpartum depression, and later making the difficult decision to give custody of Kaya to Klitschko, who moved back to Ukraine.

In the months before she died, Hayden spoke with Momé about her relationship with Kaya, saying, “I love my daughter, and I’m so proud of the young woman she is becoming. I talk to her all the time, and I feel so connected to her.”

She added, “She’s like a mini-me.”

Panettiere said in the interview that over the years, “I’ve been able to put her first no matter how I’ve felt or what I’ve experienced.”

She said her hope was that “one day she’ll understand my story, and why I wasn’t able to be with her all the time.”

Back in 2024, Hayden also opened up to “Extra” about postpartum depression.

“I wanted to hide away,” Hayden shared. “I didn't want to be around my child all the time. Like, I loved her, but that maternal instinct didn't kick in the way that I would have expected. And I just became depressed.”