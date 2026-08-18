Hayden Panettiere’s Estranged Mom Slams Brian Hickerson After Her Death

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Hayden Panettiere’s estranged mom, Lesley Vogel, is breaking her silence after the actress’ sudden death.

On Tuesday, Vogel told NBC News, “I think Hayden was an amazingly talented person in so many departments and I think young people who grow up in the entertainment industry — it is a struggle and it’s a very challenging industry and it’s not unusual for them to sadly find the wrong path.”

According to Vogel, the family did not approve of Panettiere’s relationship with on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson.

Vogel said, “This person in her life that we have been trying to get rid of for quite some time was with her at her death and that was Brian Hickerson.”

Panettiere was pronounced dead at 2:31 p.m. on Sunday at a South Carolina apartment complex, less than an hour after a 911 call was made.

Vogel noted that the 911 call raised questions since it did not happen at “the typical hour of the day that you are partying, generally speaking.”

Panettiere documented her abusive relationship with Hickerson in her memoir “This Is Me: A Reckoning.”

Hayden revealed that she suffered domestic abuse when they were drinking together.

Vogel claimed, “There is a lot of history in the past that Brian has enabled Hayden many times and this is why her father and I had been concerned for a long time about him.”

In 2021, Hickerson pleaded no contest to two counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend and was sentenced to 45 days in jail and four years’ probation. Brian attempted to clear the two felony domestic violence convictions, but a judge recently denied the motions.

“Extra” has reached out to Brian about Lesley’s comments but has not heard back.

Leading up to Hayden’s death, Lesley “chose the no-contact route” with her daughter.

She explained, “As many parents of entertainment children [know], we are all too familiar with the painful observation of watching the self-destructive paths they sometimes choose. No parent hopes for this scenario; we want our children to be the best of themselves and live a peaceful, joyful life!”

Lesley said of Hayden’s tragic death, “I think it becomes very difficult to be true to yourself, and I think Hayden sadly lost her way and I wish it were different. I wish she had stayed true to herself because she had many incredible attributes.”

Three years before Hayden’s death, Lesley lost her son Jansen Panettiere.