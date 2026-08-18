Connie Britton Remembers ‘Nashville’ Co-Star Hayden Panettiere: ‘Just Heartbreak’

Getty Images

Connie Britton shared a heartfelt tribute to Hayden Panettiere on Instagram following the star’s death on Sunday.

Britton starred as county music icon Rayna Jaymes opposite Panettiere’s up-and-coming singer Juliette Barnes on “Nashville.”

Connie shared a carousel of pics of Hayden and herself on Instagram, writing, “This was Hayden. Bursting with brilliance, shining so bright. I have no words for this sad song. Just heartbreak. I love you girl. Sleep easy now. 💔”

Instagram

TMZ reports Panettiere died of a suspected overdose.

According to the site, an unnamed friend called 911 at 1:51 p.m. from a Greenville home to report the actress was unresponsive and in cardiac arrest.

Dispatch audio posted by TMZ reveals operators spoke of someone in “cardiac arrest” and mentioned “overdose” and “CPR in progress.”

Sources told the site that paramedics tried to resuscitate Panettiere at the scene and provided “advanced cardiac life support” using medication, breathing tubes, and heart rhythm tracking.

Sadly, she was reportedly pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m.

The Greenville Police Department told People magazine in a statement, “The preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. An acquaintance of Ms. Panettiere placed the 911 call.”