‘The Pitt’s’ Noah Wyle Teases ‘Happier’ Robby After Sabbatical… at First! (Exclusive)

Warrick Page/HBO Max

“The Pitt” star Noah Wyle attended HBO Max’s Emmy Nominee Celebration on Sunday.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Noah, who reacted to his nominations as an actor and EP, among the 25 the show earned.

Wyle commented, “I’ve been blessed a couple times over this season, but honestly, having the rest of the cast being recognized the way they have has been the most exciting aspect… We all get to share in this together.”

Some of the show’s guest stars — including Jeff Kober, Ernest Harden Jr., Brittany Allen, Tal Anderson — and Tina Ivlev have been recognized with Emmy nominations.

Noah said, “I just saw Ernest and Jeff Kober and Brittany out in the lobby there. I keep in touch with Ernest — calls me literally every day, we talk quite often — and Kober and I have become really good friends.”

Wyle also teased what’s in store for Season 3 after Dr. Robby’s sabbatical, saying, “He’s a little healthier, he’s a little happier.”

Noah described Robby as “fragile, tentative, but aspirational.”

When asked if that happier mood will carry through the whole season, Noah joked, "That only lasts a couple hours, and then he's back to his depressed self. But for a couple hours, we're really rooting for him!"

The new season will take place in fall and it’ll change what audiences will see.

Wyle explained, “Everybody’s wearing a lot more clothing and it changes the nature of the cases that we see. People are turning their heat on for the first time. There’s accidents on the road, weather is a factor. So it just changes the sort of aesthetic and texture of the day.”

Terri also spoke with Noah’s co-star Katherine LaNasa, who wore Monique Lhuillier at the celebration.

LaNasa called it “really cool” to celebrate the show's Emmy nominations with the rest of the cast and crew on set.

Katherine teased that she’ll be wearing Louis Vuitton to the Emmys this year in a “special color.”