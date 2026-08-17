Matthew Rhys Jokes About ‘Cold’ Emmys Competition with Keri Russell (Exclusive)

“Widow’s Bay” star Matthew Rhys chatted with “Extra” at the TV Academy’s 2026 Televerse Festival.

He reacted to the supernatural comedy show's 19 nominations, saying it feels “incredible.”

Rhys, who is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy, said, “The show is very unique and we were all... deeply intrigued as to how it would be received, whether people would get it, and whether it would land. But, you know, the fact that it’s done this is just icing — frosting, as you say here.”

Matthew is also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for “The Beast in Me,” and said with a smile, “My only feeling is it’s all downhill from now on because that's the pessimist in me. But yes, an incredible moment.”

His partner Keri Russell is also up for an Emmy, nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for “The Diplomat.” He said they had “an incredible celebration day.”

Matthew shared, “Funnily enough or not… we genuinely forgot it was nominations day. So, Keri planned this day because we hadn't seen each other in a long time… and in the morning all the good news came in… we were around New York doing all kinds of stuff and it ended with a with a great meal."

He joked about the competitiveness between Keri and himself, teasing, “It brings a cold, competitive edge into the house, into the home, which the children love. It just pits us against each other, which keeps it alive.”