Hayden Panettiere’s Heartbreak Over Daughter Kaya: Postpartum Depression & Losing Custody

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Hayden Panettiere called daughter Kaya “the greatest gift of her life,” but being a mother was also one of her biggest struggles.

In her memoir “This Is Me: A Reckoning," Hayden revealed she suffered from postpartum depression.

After a traumatic and nearly fatal birth, Hayden admitted that she “felt nothing” when she saw her daughter for the first time.

Those feelings were amplified when that same condition was written into her “Nashville” character’s storyline.

In a 2024 interview with “Extra,” Panettiere shared, “It was the postpartum depression that really kicked in and then having to act it out. I was crying on set, like, all the time and to have to go there mentally, and do take after take, it just gets so dark.”

To deal with the darkness, she turned to alcohol and then began abusing the prescription drug Klonopin.

In 2016, Hayden told “Extra” that she was trying to overcome depression, seeking treatment in a Utah center.

She shared, “I’m not going to say I feel great yet. I feel good. Slow and steady wins the race.”

That same year, her boxer ex Vladimir Klitsckho took their 2-year-old daughter to Ukraine because he was worried about Kaya when she was left alone with Hayden.

Panettiere would eventually voluntarily sign over custody of Kaya to Klitsckho, who she met in 2009.

Earlier this year, Hayden sat down with Jay Shetty for an interview on his podcast to discuss her decision to give up custody.

She said, “I did not have a good reaction to it. I went, like, mother lion. I would have burnt the world down for my child. So, that was incredibly difficult.”

Hayden also faced backlash for signing over custody.

Getting emotional, Hayden noted, “The idea that anybody would think that I would just give away my child and be okay with it is heartbreaking. Couldn’t be further from the truth.”

In the end, Hayden thanked Vladimir for raising their daughter.

Panettiere emphasized, “She has two parents who would do anything in the world to make sure that she is happy.”

Just three months ago, Hayden seemed like she was in a better place, hopeful for the future.