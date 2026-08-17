Hayden Panettiere Posted Smiling Final Photo on Instagram Just Weeks Before Her Death

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Hayden Panettiere looked radiant and happy just weeks before her tragic death.

On Sunday, her rep confirmed to People magazine that the “Nashville” and "Heroes” star had died at 36.

In an Instagram post Panettiere shared on July 27, she was smiling and winking in a black-and-white photo with director and photographer Randall Slavin.

She wrote in the caption, “Good times and good friends @randallslavin ✨.”

Instagram

After news broke that Hayden had died, Slavin shared the post on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Peace be with you, H” set to Olivia Dean’s “Dive.”

Just weeks earlier, Hayden had shared an interview on Instagram that she did with Momé about her journey with motherhood.

That journey included nearly dying after giving birth to her daughter Kaya in 2014, battling postpartum depression, and later making the difficult decision to give custody of Kaya to her ex, Wladimir Klitschko, who moved back to Ukraine.

In the article, Hayden spoke of her current relationship with Kaya, saying, “I love my daughter, and I’m so proud of the young woman she is becoming. I talk to her all the time, and I feel so connected to her.”

She added, “She’s like a mini-me.”

Panettiere said in the interview that over the years, “I’ve been able to put her first no matter how I’ve felt or what I’ve experienced.”

She said her hope was that “one day she’ll understand my story, and why I wasn’t able to be with her all the time.”

Back in 2024, Hayden also opened up to "Extra" about postpartum depression.

“I wanted to hide away,” Hayden shared. “I didn't want to be around my child all the time. Like, I loved her, but that maternal instinct didn't kick in the way that I would have expected. And I just became depressed.”

Acting out a parallel life to her own on “Nashville” only made matters worse. The star recalled, “Having to act it out… I was crying on set all the time. To have to go there mentally and do take after take, it gets so dark and mentally exhausting.”

She struggled with alcohol during that time period, but was able to pull herself out of the situation.

Panettiere said, “I asked for help. I finally said, ‘You know what, this is getting out of control. I don’t see my life like this.’ Slipped a few times, finally stuck with it for eight months, I got over the hump… I found myself again.”