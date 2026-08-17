Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere jetted out of Los Angeles just one day before she died, TMZ reports.

According to the site, the 36-year-old flew to South Carolina with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson.

She was at an apartment in Greenville when an unnamed female called 911 to report an emergency at the home at 1:51 p.m., according to TMZ.

TMZ

Dispatch audio posted by the site reveals operators spoke of someone in “cardiac arrest” and mentioned “overdose” and “CPR in progress.”

Sources told the site that paramedics tried to resuscitate Panettiere at the scene and provided “advanced cardiac life support” using medication, breathing tubes, and heart rhythm tracking.

TMZ

Sadly, she was reportedly pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m.

The site has photos of firetrucks, ambulances and a coroner’s vehicle outside the residence.

The Greenville Police Department told People magazine in a statement, “The preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. An acquaintance of Ms. Panettiere placed the 911 call.”

People adds that Greenville County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine Panettiere’s cause of death.

Hayden’s death was confirmed on Sunday in a statement from her representative to the magazine:

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”