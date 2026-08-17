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Hayden Panettiere’s autopsy is complete.

Following her death on Sunday, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed in a press release, “On August 16, 2026, at approximately 1:51 PM, a 911 call was received regarding a reported cardiac arrest at 701 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville. First responders and Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and located a female in cardiac arrest. EMS personnel initiated advanced cardiac life support measures; however, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the individual was pronounced deceased at 2:32 PM.”

The release continued, “The decedent has been identified as Hayden Leslie Panettiere, 36, of California.”

The coroner’s office stated, “An autopsy was completed today. At autopsy no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death. The cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation and the completion of additional studies.”

The investigation is “active and ongoing.”

Meanwhile, a source told TMZ that Narcan was found at the apartment where Hayden was staying.

Narcan is an over-the-counter medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.