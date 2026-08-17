Getty Images

New details have emerged surrounding Hayden Panettiere’s death on Sunday.

TMZ reports Panettiere, 36, had traveled from L.A. to South Carolina with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson on Saturday.

The site says that on Sunday, an unnamed friend called 911 at 1:51 p.m. from a Greenville home to report the actress was unresponsive and in cardiac arrest.

Dispatch audio posted by TMZ reveals operators spoke of someone in “cardiac arrest” and mentioned “overdose” and “CPR in progress.”

Sources told the site that paramedics tried to resuscitate Panettiere at the scene and provided “advanced cardiac life support” using medication, breathing tubes, and heart rhythm tracking.

Sadly, she was reportedly pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m.

The Greenville Police Department told People magazine in a statement, “The preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. An acquaintance of Ms. Panettiere placed the 911 call.”

People adds that Greenville County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine Panettiere’s cause of death.

Hayden’s death was confirmed on Sunday in a statement from her representative to the magazine:

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

She was preceded in death by her 28-year-old brother Jansen Panettiere in 2023. He died of an enlarged heart.

Earlier this year, Hayden told “Extra” her advice to her younger self would be, “Go easy on yourself. Be kind to yourself. Life should not be that serious... It's okay to love yourself.”

Watch:

The actress was born August 21, 1989, in Palisades, New York.

She began working at just 11 months, when she appeared in a TV commercial, but her big break arrived in 1994 when she played Sarah Roberts on the soap “One Life to Live” (1994-1997).

Next, she was Lizzie Spaulding on “Guiding Light” (1996-2000).

She worked on “A Bug’s Life” (1998) and the popular football film “Remember the Titans” (2000), and also appeared on the buzzy series “Ally McBeal” (2002).

Panettiere became a teen-magazine figure thanks to acting in the Disney Channel Original Movie “Tiger Cruise” (2004), the feature “Ice Princess” (2005), and “Bring It On: All or Nothing” (2006).

Playing Claire Bennet on 70-plus episodes of “Heroes” (2006-2010) was a career highlight, as was her work on more than 100 episodes of “Nashville“ (2012-2018) as Juliette Barnes.

Regarding the possibility of a reboot of “Heroes” or “Nashville,” she told “Extra“ earlier this year she was “down for it all“:

She was also a part of the “Scream“ franchise, appearing as Kirby Reed in “Scream 4“ (2011), “Scream“ (2022; voice only), and “Scream VI“ (2023).

Panettiere’s romantic history had at times overshadowed her popularity as an actress, including dating her co-star Milo Ventimiglia, 12 years her senior, and an engagement to heavyweight boxing champ Wladimir Klitschko, with whom she welcomed their daughter Kaya in 2014.

The actress was extremely forthcoming about her personal life, speaking candidly about struggling with postpartum depression, enduring an abusive relationship with another partner, coming out as bisexual this year, and recently revealing a terrifying incident as a teen when she wound up in a small room on a boat with a “very famous“ older man.

She made the latter claim on an episode of the podcast “On Purpose with Jay Shetty.“