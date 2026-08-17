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“Dancing with the Stars” pro Witney Carson is expecting again!

Carson is pregnant with her third child with husband Carson McAllister.

Witney broke the news on Monday’s episode of “Good Morning America,” where it was revealed that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” star Guillermo Rodriguez will be her partner for the new season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

She told Michael Strahan, "It wasn’t on my bingo card to compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and be four months pregnant, but I think that it’s a beautiful thing. I want to feel empowered. I want to see what my body can do. And hopefully Guillermo will be right there beside me and we can work as a team. And, you know, being a mother is the greatest blessing that I could ever ask for. So, I’m very blessed.”

Carson won’t be going through extremes to hide her pregnancy body. She said, “I was just thinking, I’m like, I don’t want to hide it. I am so proud to be a woman, to be creating life and growing this human, and to be able to do the show and compete and be able to grow this life is such a huge blessing,” she said. “I’m so proud of it, and I’m gonna kick butt while doing it. Let’s go.”

In an interview with People magazine, Carson shared, “My family is growing. We’re so blessed to keep growing our family. I can’t wait to become a family of five.”

The couple, who have been married for 10 years, are the parents of son Leo, 5, and Jet, 3.

Witney opened up about her pregnancy, saying, “I am in pure survival mode right now.”

Carson noted that she was “very nauseous” in her first trimester.

She added, “I am constantly trying to eat to keep the nausea at bay. I’m trying to rest as much as I can. I think with two toddlers, it’s very difficult to rest, but my husband has been an absolute champ and he has allowed me to rest, and he’s very much taking care of all of us.”