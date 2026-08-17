Celebrities React to Hayden Panettiere’s Sudden Death

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On Sunday night, news broke about Hayden Panettiere’s sudden passing.

After hearing the news, many of Hayden's co-stars mourned her death on social media.

Viola Davis, who worked with Hayden on “Architect” and “Custody,” wrote on Instagram on Monday, “What an amazing talent you were….so gifted. Julius [Tennon, Davis’ actor husband] and I loved working with you….an old, wise soul with such a deep heart. I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming. I saw this beautiful Phoenix rising from the ashes.”

“Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy. You will be remembered. Rest well, Hayden. Sending healing prayers to your family, your daughter, and all who loved you. May they always speak your name....♥️🙏🏿🕊,” Davis added.

Hayden’s “Scream” co-star David Arquette commented on Instagram, “💔 I love you Hayden 🕊️.”

Their co-star Melissa Barrera added, “Rest in peace sweet Hayden.”

Bethany Joy Lenz, who worked with Hayden on “Guiding Light” early in their careers, shared on Instagram, “There is nothing that posting pictures on the internet can do. I avoid it usually in moments like this. But Im here with my head in my hands and I don’t know what else to do in aside from praying for her soul, which I have done and will continue.”

Along with writing that she was “crushed,” Bethany went on, “I knew the wild little blonde. Was she nine? Ten? I was eighteen. She ran through the Screen Gem studio hallways at 222 E44th St. laughing and playing games in between ‘Guiding Light’ blocking and camera rehearsals. Long, unruly curls trailing behind her. She knew her lines and everyone else’s. Her intelligence was astonishing. She understood scenes and nuance and human struggle like no child I’d ever seen on camera. And she’d sit with you for a great conversation, then giggle and go play. We’d connect on and off over the years, like the cousin in the family reunion who got famous and life moved her away — but I always felt such joy seeing her when we were lucky enough to cross paths. We’d make a pact to talk soon. Lunch. Dinner. Somewhere we could curl up into a corner — but we never quite made it happen. I mostly stayed up to date through mutual friends.”

“I dont understand how this is real,” Lenz emphasized. “Everything seemed to be turning around. She was coming BACK to life, wasn’t she? It’s too young and there’s still so much more life. And her daughter... Hayden, you are surround by love. I’m sorry for every moment I didn’t reach out or check in. This can’t be real.”

Bethany ended her post with a message to Hayden, writing, “These are moments of how I knew you, in glimpses over 26 years. I don’t know how to process this. I am praying for you to know the peace of God now and always.”

On Hayden’s last Instagram post, Selma Blair commented, “I love you. Don’t be gone. Don’t be gone . Please. Please.”

The photo featured Hayden with Randall Slavin, who also reacted to her death by reposting the snap. He wrote on Instagram, “Peace be with you, H.”

Roșie O’Donnell wrote, “Oh my god – heartbroken.”

TMZ reports Panettiere died of a suspected overdose.

According to the site, an unnamed friend called 911 at 1:51 p.m. from a Greenville home to report the actress was unresponsive and in cardiac arrest.

Dispatch audio posted by TMZ reveals operators spoke of someone in “cardiac arrest” and mentioned “overdose” and “CPR in progress.”

Sources told the site that paramedics tried to resuscitate Panettiere at the scene and provided “advanced cardiac life support” using medication, breathing tubes, and heart rhythm tracking.

Sadly, she was reportedly pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m.

The Greenville Police Department told People magazine in a statement, “The preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. An acquaintance of Ms. Panettiere placed the 911 call.”

Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed that an autopsy was performed to determine Panettiere’s cause of death.

Hayden’s death was confirmed on Sunday in a statement from her representative to the magazine:

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”