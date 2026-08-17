Brian Hickerson Spoke Out About Ex Hayden Panettiere Months Before She Died

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Hayden Panettiere died Sunday after reportedly traveling to South Carolina with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson.

TMZ reports the exes were said to be flying from L.A. to South Carolina on Saturday, the day before she died in a Greenville apartment.

Page Six reports Brian is from South Carolina and still has family there.

Brian and Hayden dated from 2018-2022, but their relationship was tumultuous. They were at the scene of a melee outside a Sunset Strip hotel in 2022.

No charges were ever filed, though Brian was on probation at the time after pleading no contest to two felony counts of injuring Hayden.

Just months ago, Brian spoke with TMZ after he was mentioned in Hayden’s memoir “This Is Me: A Reckoning.”

He said at the time, “Hayden Panettiere is the sweetest thing in the world.”

Hickerson added, “It is not about who you spend Saturday night with, it is about who you spend all day Sunday with and Hayden Panettiere is a Sunday girl.”

When asked, “Do you think it is better for her to not be with you?”

He replied, “I think that Hayden is one of the most talented people I’ve ever met in my life and I would be an idiot not to walk away for her and let her flourish in her career.”

Hickerson added, “We probably wouldn’t be good together. I would like to see what she’s going to do with the next 30 years of her career.”