Tom Pelphrey Says Baby #2 with Kaley Cuoco Will Arrive ‘Very Soon’ (Exclusive)

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“Task” star Tom Pelphrey chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at HBO Max’s Emmy Nominee Celebration.

He recalled getting the news about his nomination and shared what a special and fun experience it was making the show.

“I was filming in New York. I was upstate,” he said. "I knew the nominations were coming out that day. And so, I promised myself I was going to have a day in gratitude regardless because ‘Task' has brought a lot of beautiful things and people into my life. So, I went to do my favorite hike. Usually, I don't get cell service. And at the top while I was sort of saying the things I was grateful for… I got all these text messages and it was very special. So I was by myself but it was a special day.”

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Pelphrey gushed about working on the show, “Yeah, it's incredible… sometimes there is an experience that you couldn't plan for on paper if you tried. You couldn't recreate it. It's just the right people, at the right time, at the right time in their lives coming off the right job and in the right heads space. And we all kind of knew it when it happened. We all said it while it was happening. We're like, 'Okay, be present. Enjoy this.' You know, it's really special. We knew it was good, but it was more than that.”

Terri asked how he was able to unwind after working with such heavy material. Tom said, “I mean, mostly was running around chasing the kids, you know, like that was a blast. When they at me and, you know, asking me questions that were silly… or playing football with them out back… it was fun. It really felt like a kind of family vibe. It probably gets overused, that phrase, but it really did. You know, I was also stringing together some amazing parlays with the crew running like five leg bets… It was great playing with the kids or betting with the boys and we had a lot of fun on ‘Task.’"

He also dished on expecting his second daughter with Kaley Cuoco, saying the baby will arrive “very soon.”

The actor shared, "Yes. God willing. God willing, very soon."

Sharing how their daughter Matilda, 3, feels about becoming a big sister, Tom shared, “Well, so far she's very excited. I know that apparently that can change when the baby is actually imminent, but she's very excited. Tells me all the time what she's going to do, how that if the baby cries, it needs aba, it needs food. And she’s going to help with that. And you know, she gave up her playroom. Oh my gosh… It's a big deal. And she was happy to do it all. She's been a very, very, very good big sister. So, so far so good.”

As for how Kaley is doing, he said, “She's doing amazing. She's a champion. Thank God it's her, not me.”

Terri said, “You two, the way you like juggle and make it all work as a family with your filming schedules. How are you going to do this now with another one on the way?”

Pelphrey said, “You know, you just have to make it a priority. And we talked about it before Matilda was even born. I was I was like our job is not going to upend her life… that's so important to me and Kaley feels the same way. And so we're smart about what we say yes to and we try and time it out to the best of our ability and we have very special people helping us who love our daughter and are part of our family and you kind of plan it all out in advance and then you sort of hope for the best. But it is so far so good.”