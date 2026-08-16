Lisa Kudrow Talks ‘The Comeback’ Emmy Noms & the ‘Romy & Michele’ Sequel (Exclusive)

Lisa Kudrow and Michael Patrick King chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at HBO Max’s Nominee Celebration Sunday at NYA West in Hollywood about “The Comeback’s” third season and if this is really her character Valerie Cherish’s last hurrah!

Lisa made it clear that the third season, 20 years after the first, is it.

“Why was now the right time?” Terri asked.

“Now is the right time because Michael had a phenomenally good idea,” Lisa replied.

Michael expanded on that, chiming in with, “Which is that Valerie gets cast in the first multi- camera comedy written by AI. And what we've always done with ‘The Comeback’ is we've been lucky enough to find a moment in the industry that is worth exploring.”

Terri asked Lisa how fun it was bringing Valerie back one more time.

“Oh, my. So fun,” Lisa said. “I love being Valerie Cherish. I feel like we've merged a little. It’s fun. And now I’m really going to miss her. I’m going to miss being her.”

Michael confirmed the show will not have a fourth season.

“No. This is really it,” he stated firmly. “This is really, really it. Valerie will go on in our minds, but this is the final, the trilogy. This is the end of the Valerie Cherish television saga.”

Asked about being Emmy-nominated for their creation, Lisa said, “Oh, it’s really nice. You know, because that stuff is always a nice surprise when your peers nominate you. That's such a big deal. And the writing one is especially touching. To me, anyway. I’m sure it is to Michael, too.”

“It is,” Michael agreed. “But Lisa's nomination for Valerie feels undeniable to me. And I can say that, but I think, like, nobody’s done anything like that. So, I’m thrilled that she's nominated again for Valerie.”

Could she finally win for her performance, even though she’s up against Emmy magnet Jean Smart in “Hacks”? We’ll find out when the 78th Emmys air September 14 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Lisa also dished on the hotly anticipated “Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion” sequel fresh off her appearance at D23 with Mira Sorvino.

Marveling at the demand for the film, Lisa said, “We did a movie 30 years ago... and we just finished shooting a sequel... 30 years later.”

Terri wanted to know if, when the sequel was pitched to Lisa and her Oscar-winning co-star, there was any hesitation.

“It was an immediate yes for us,” Lisa said. “And it was very fun. It was really fun. And the fans are thrilled. Fans are like... they seem to be excited. The people who loved the first movie seem to be excited about this next one.”

She went on to stress, “It’s not done… We’re not still shooting, but it’s not finished. Putting it together.”