Celebrity News August 16, 2026
Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36
Hayden Panettiere, known for “Heroes,” “Remember the Titans,” and many other projects, has died. She was just 36.
Her death was confirmed in a statement from her representative to People magazine:
“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”
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