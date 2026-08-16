Emmys 2026 Host Mariska Hargitay Teases ‘Surprises Galore’ for the Show

NBC

Mariska Hargitay chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at the HBO Max Emmy Nominee Celebration Sunday at NYA West in Hollywood. She reacted to her nominations for her documentary “My Mom Jayne” and talked preparing to host the Emmys.

When asked if it had all sunk in yet, she said, “No, no, no, no, no — it hasn't. No, it hasn't. ’Cause that happened and then the Emmy hosting thing happened. So, I'm sort of like, ‘What?’ Yeah.”

Terri pointed out, “Double nominee and hosting the Emmys. So, how excited are you to be hosting?”

“Um, beyond,” Mariska confessed. “It’s such an honor and a privilege, and I just love television and the power of it and what it does and how healing it can be... I’m just very honored to be doing it.”

“And to be recognized for your beautiful documentary about your mom,” Terri said. “What does that mean to you?”

“It's quite profound,” Mariska told her, “because, you know, I made this movie not knowing how people would respond or react to it, and the fact that it's resonated so deeply with people has been incredibly meaningful, and the healing stories that have been reflected back to me are extraordinary.”

Calling the film’s widespread success her “secret hope,” she said, “Although it’s a movie about, you know, a ’50s icon and her, you know, daughter, it’s not. It’s a family film, right? And it’s about secrets and identity and so many things. And so, I was always hoping that there would be, you know, it would be really an invitation to lean into the sharp edges and have this kind of disciplined curiosity. And so, the way it’s resonated has been extraordinary.”

In the film, Mariska confirms the identity of her biological father after having famously been raised by her dad, late bodybuilding star Mickey Hargitay.

Was she hesitant to reveal such personal info in the context of the film?

“Well, I think, you know, it took me a long time to actually decide to make it. And, of course, it was secret for 30 years. So, yes, I was. But when I was ready, I was ready. And that's what the growth was. And that was what was extraordinary because people were like, ‘Oh, you're so courageous.’ But the fact of the matter is it’s been unbelievably liberating and unbelievably freeing in that way.”

She summed it up by saying, “The only way out is through.”

Terri told Mariska, “You won an Emmy 20 years ago...” to which Mariska joked, “I like to win one every 20 years. And host the show at the same time! Yeah, that was pretty great. It’s my 20-year anniversary. We can only hope.”

Terri asked if any of Mariska’s Hollywood buddies might make surprise appearances on the Emmys!

“Yes,” she revealed. “Surprises galore.”

Is a star-studded song-and-dance number in the cards?

All Mariska would say is, “It’s all possible.”