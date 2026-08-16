Emmy Rossum Thinks ‘Shameless’ Would Be Even More Popular Today (Exclusive)

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On Saturday, Emmy Rossum reunited with her “Shameless” co-star William H. Macy and show creator John Wells for a TV Academy’s 2026 Televerse Festival panel about the beloved show.

It’s been 15 years since the show’s premiere but the show still resonates today with audiences.

Rossum shared, “I think that ‘Shameless’ is so special and continues to be this, you know, surprise hit on streaming because it’s reflecting an America that is often forgotten on TV.”

The show centers on the Gallagher family, who are struggling with poverty in Chicago.

“These characters aren’t rich people with white wine problems. They’re really struggling to make ends meet. They’re feeling unsupported by their government and by their community,” Emmy added. "Gentrification is pushing in and this family is dysfunctional and hardworking and you love them.”

In Rossum’s opinion, “Shameless” would most likely be “even more popular” now, explaining, “I think those issues have only become more and more relevant in our country.”

During her time on the show, Emmy made headlines for fighting for pay equity.

While Rossum wasn’t expecting her negotiations to go public, she stressed the importance of “fighting for what’s right.”

She said, “I think it is important to ask for your worth and I am proud that we got it.”

Emmy is now starring on “Furious,” the number one show on Hulu with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.