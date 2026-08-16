Celebrity News August 16, 2026
Elizabeth Olsen Is a Mom!
“WandaVision” star Elizabeth Olsen and her husband Robbie Arnett have welcomed their first child!
People magazine reports that the 37-year-old actress was spotted on Saturday in L.A. holding the child in a white carrier, just a couple of months after her pregnancy was confirmed.
Page Six has all the photos.
Mom and Dad have yet to speak out about their new addition.
Olsen and Arnett, 34, got engaged in 2019 after three years of togetherness.
In keeping with their private nature, they wed secretly in 2020 with on fanfare.