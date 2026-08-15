Bruce Willis Seen in New Photo at Daughter Tallulah's Wedding

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Bruce Willis was seen in a new photo at his daughter Tallulah Willis’ wedding to Justin Acee.

Vogue published a series of snaps from last weekend’s romantic backyard nuptials that includes a touching black-and-white image of the actor — who suffers from frontotemporal dementia — hugging his daughter while clasping his new son-in-law’s hand.

Tallulah, 32, looks ecstatic in her summery, white, post-ceremony dress, and Justin, also in his 30s, looks every inch the rocker he is in his chic suit and tie.

Bruce, 71, smiles in a comfy short-sleeved shirt and pants, wearing a fun retro hat.

For the ceremony itself, Tallulah wore custom Balenciaga and Justin — known for his music under the name NIGHTIES — was in a traditional tux.

In a caption alongside the carousel of family photos by top wedding photography duo James x Schulze, the magazine reveals the couple matched on a dating site, leading Justin to ask Tallulah out for coffee.

Tallulah couldn’t do that — she was staying at her childhood home out of state in Idaho. Instead, they had a phone-call romance leading up to a first in-person meeting at Delta baggage claim.

By December 2024, two years later, they were engaged.

As for why the couple chose the family home in Idaho as the place where they would exchange their vows, Tallulah said, “It’s the place where I learned to run free and be the dreamer that I am today.”