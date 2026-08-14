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There are new details surrounding the death of “The Challenge” star Tyler Duckworth.

The Grand Forks Police Department in North Dakota tells People magazine that officers were dispatched to his apartment at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday after downstairs neighbors reported water coming through the ceiling.

When police arrived, they found the water was coming from the bathtub in Duckworth’s bathroom. That is also where the 44-year-old’s body was found.

His cause of death is unknown as police await the results of an autopsy and toxicology report.

The U.S. Sun previously reported that local officials classified his death as unattended, and noted that Duckworth had recently undergone surgery.

Duckworth’s mother Joni took to Facebook to announce his passing on Thursday.

She said, “My son, Tyler, passed away earlier this week. Cause of death has yet to be determined. I will post on Facebook about services as soon as his dad and I figure it out.”

Duckworth’s death comes just weeks after he met up with “The Challenge” alums Rachel Robinson, Brad Fiorenza, Tina Barta and Mark Long in Minneapolis.

Earlier this month, he shared photos, writing on Instagram, “@challengemaniapodcast always knows how to bring the BEST of the BEST together!! So proud to represent my hometown of Minneapolis along with these other challenge legends. The fans are what keep us coming out! Hearing your stories of courage, inspiration & joy that you’ve got being a fan of the franchise is humbling each and every time. Also, pretty sure we nailed the cast photo for the lost season of The Real World: Minneapolis!! Thank you Minneapolis! Thank you @scottofyager It was REAL!! #HometownPride.”

“Challenge Mania” podcast co-host Scott Yager, who was with Duckworth at the event, responded to the sad news, telling People magazine, “We loved him very much and he will be greatly missed by the whole ‘Challenge’ fandom and community around the world. He was truly one of a kind.”

“The Challenge” alum Derrick Kosinski added, “We shared a room on ‘All Stars 2’ and he was an amazing human being. His passing is so sad. He was always such a bright light and incredible joy to be around. He also kicked my ass in elimination on the original ‘Cutthroat.’ And that was after he eliminated Johnny Bananas in the famous Bananas backpack elimination, ‘Back Up Off Me.’ He went toe-to-toe with CT for 40 minutes! He doesn’t get his flowers often enough for that. And he won that season. And then won again with Johnny on ‘Rivals.’”