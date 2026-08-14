‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ Renewed for Season 2

“Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” has been renewed for a second season!

In a statement, Amy Gravitt, EVP of HBO Programming and Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Series said, “We’re delighted with how this hilarious, genre-bending show from Chuck, Zak, and Bill has connected with the audience, both devotees of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and new fans alike. Along with everyone else, we can’t wait to see the worlds they conjure for these beloved characters next season.”

The show is created by Chuck Lorre, the mastermind behind “Two and a Half Men.”

Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks, added, “Chuck, Zak, and Bill delivered something truly special with ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ — a completely original take on one of the most beloved franchises of all time that captures the unique essence that made ‘The Big Bang Theory’ so special,” said Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks. “It’s been an absolute joy to see audiences embrace this next iteration so passionately, and we can’t wait to continue exploring the multiverse in season two.”

The news comes after the release of the fourth episode of the show’s first season.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi recently spoke with Lorre and his fellow writers and EPs Bill Prady and Zak Penn about expanding the “Big Bang Theory” universe.