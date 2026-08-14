Perez Hilton Treated for Overdose After Livestream, Police Report Reveals

Splash News

More information is emerging about Perez Hilton’s recent self-harming episode.

According to a Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office incident report obtained by People magazine, Hilton was treated for an overdose after his disturbing livestream earlier this month.

The report noted that once authorities arrived on the scene, the fire rescue team “began treatment on scene for multiple lacerations and an overdose” on Hilton in the living room.

Afterwards, Hilton was taken to a hospital.

Hilton’s sister Barbara Lavandeira spoke with Page Six about the traumatic moment she found the blogger during his alleged suicide attempt.

Hilton, nude, appeared to cut himself with a knife repeatedly during an extended TikTok live session Tuesday, August 4. Worried fans called authorities, who were able to intervene in time to save him from further harm.

Barbara was visiting from California and told the paper, “August 4th will forever be one of the darkest days my family and I have ever experienced.”

Referring to Perez by his real name — Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr. — she said, “That afternoon, Mario was in his bedroom with the door closed and locked, which wasn’t like him. His door was almost always open. When I knocked, he said he was fine, but I could barely hear him. After I knocked a few more times and asked him to open the door, he stopped responding. I tried calling his cell phone in case he couldn’t hear me, but he wouldn’t answer. Something just felt wrong.”

She decided to enter the room and realized he was in the bathroom.

“I knocked several more times and told him I was going to come in if he didn’t open the door,” she said. “He still didn’t answer, so I unlocked it.”

Barbara recalled the horrific scene, saying, “When I opened the door, my nightmare became a reality. Mario was standing in front of the shower, naked, cut up, covered in blood, with a box cutter in his hand.”

She shared, “What I can say with certainty is that I didn’t recognize my brother when I looked at him. I saw it in his eyes. They didn’t look the same. Then, a split second later, he smiled at me. It felt like I was staring at someone else.”

Barbara grabbed Perez’s children Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8, and jumped in the car.

From the car, she called 911, saying, “The first call I made was to the police. Then I messaged my best friend, who lives nearby, while I was on with dispatch, and asked her to please come get the kids and take them away from the scene.”

She said, “Eventually, I was able to go back into the house while I waited for the ambulance and place towels over Mario to help stop the bleeding. He had already lost a significant amount of blood, yet he was somehow still able to speak, although his voice was very faint.”