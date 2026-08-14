Meghan Trainor Reveals Look-Alike ‘Mama’ Doll She Gifted Son with Separation Anxiety

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Meghan Trainor found a fun way to help her son Riley, 5, with his separation anxiety.

She had a look-alike “mama” doll made that Riley can keep by his side when she’s away.

Trainor shared on Instagram, “My sweet 5-year-old boy is having separation anxiety so he’s started using his stuffies, his Smurfette, and was like, ‘This is Mama, this is Mama,’ and I thought, ‘I’ll make a mama, I’ll make a stuffie that looks like Mama.’”

“The thing is, I did,” she said, revealing the blonde doll with glasses, “and he loves it. He kisses it, he hugs it.”

Riley ran over to see what she was up to, and she told him, “Showing off your mama doll,” as he smiled and gave the doll a hug and said, “Mama.”

"Aw, you love it? You think this looks just like me?” she asked. He said, “Yup!”

Trainor teased, “She's even got my thin hair, do you know what I mean? Kinda looks like me, dude!”

Meghan and husband Daryl Sabara are also parents to Barry, 3, and Mikey, 6 months.

Last year, “Extra” caught up with Meghan to talk about her most recent album “Toy with Me,” which dropped in April.