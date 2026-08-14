‘Married at First Sight’ Star Ryan De Nino Dies at 40

Lifetime

Ryan De Nino, known to fans of Lifetime’s “Married at First Sight” as a competitor on the show’s second season in 2015, died earlier this week at 40.

TMZ reported the untimely passing, described by those who knew him as “sudden.”

No cause has been given.

His sister Melissa wrote on social media, “Ryan was so damn funny and witty. He was fiercely loyal to those he loved. He had a huge heart, always.”

She went on, “I can’t explain what it’s like to lose a sibling. Someone who’s been there from the beginning and shares the same memories. No matter what we were going through, I loved him immensely.”

She concluded with, “Life as I know it will never be the same.”

While he was on “Married at First Sight,” the then 29-year-old businessman was set to marry Jessica Castro after they met at the altar.